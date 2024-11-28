– During a recent interview with the Business of the Business podcast, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed how Triple H and TKO allow WWE talent to explore more philanthropic endeavors. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Titus O’Neil on how Triple H and TKO support his humanitarian work: “I think Triple H for sure has been a great steward of the resources the WWE platform has provided, even with the merger. I think one of the things that I enjoy about what Triple H does is he has allowed talent to tap into their philanthropic endeavors more, things that people are more passionate about, they’re able to be more about about and forthright about as well. Take a guy like Sami Zayn, who, several years back, he was worried about whether or not he’d have backlash for starting his own non-profit to help those in Syria. I said, ‘If you got backlash for starting something that would help human beings, that would be a sign to me that I’m working for the wrong company.’”

On helping people change their lives: “Your wherewithal to see the capabilities of not only the company as a whole utilizing their platform, but every talent, every producer, every backstage hand, everyone that’s involved with this platform to change people’s lives forever. If we don’t take the opportunity to do so, then we’re just mismanaging what God has given us. I’m happy to say that today, we’ve done an amazing job of not only garnering new partnerships with various organizations, but also helping those organizations double in most cases their impact, not only through our financial contributions.”

“But also through our talent portal, where different talent have been alongside organizations, like Boys & Club, [along with] our longstanding partners at Make-A-Wish, our longstanding partners at Special Olympics, our longstanding partners with the military troops, all these have continued, and I’m sure that they will continue because they’re near and dear to not only Triple H and the leadership there, but also those in TKO Group, which also embodies UFC, and there are a lot of fighters and performers that also share that same desire to make an impact with this global platform that they have.”