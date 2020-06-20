WWE News: Titus O’Neil on Sports Humanitarian of the Year Nomination, Rey Mysterio’s Greatest Rivalries

– Titus O’Neil is up for the ESPYs Sports Humanitarian of the Year award, and discussed what that means to him in a new interview. WWE shared a clip of O’Neil discussing his nomination for the award, which you can see below.

“It’s a very prestigious honor,” he said. “And especially when you consider that Muhammad Ali is my all-time favorite athlete and humanitarian of all time, just because of what he stood for, what he was willing to lose. And his flair, his entertainment, his skills, just everything involved about the man. Especially growing up as a young black man in America wanting to have figures on television that you could look up to for more reasons than one. And Muhammad Ali just is at the top of that list for me.”

.@TitusONeilWWE discusses his ESPYS Sports Humanitarian of the Year nomination with ESPN2's @GolicAndWingo. https://t.co/dA5ro1VcR2 — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2020

