TJ Wilson Praises Chad Gable, Recalls Being Told He Ruined Gable’s Career

TJ Wilson produced a match for Chad Gable several years ago, and he says that he was told he ruined the WWE star’s career. Wilson appeared on Busted Open Radio for a new interview and opened up about Gable, praising him for his talents.

“I have produced a Chad Gable match and I was told I ruined his career six years ago,” Wilson said with a laugh (per Fightful). “He’s doing just fine… To sit and watch his growth and know that I’ve had nothing to do with it. I’ve been able to just sit and watch it as a spectator.”

He continued, “It’s been such a great thing to watch and to see and I mean, you’re right, I do envision what the matches with Gable that I could’ve had with him, what they would look like and how they would play out in my mind. We have a lot of incredible talent. He’s just one of the really exceptional talent that I would — in terms of someone I never got a chance to wrestle with — I got to wrestle a lot of great, great people.”

Gable is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for an injury suffered last month.