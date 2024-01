Full results from TJPW Inspiration 8 from Tokyo Japan, courtesy of Cagematch, are below.

* Miyu Yamashita & Yuki Aino defeated HIMAWARI & Toga

* Pom Harajuku defeated Kuishinbo Kamen

* Masha Slamovich vs. Max The Impaler ended in a Double DQ

* Miu Watanabe defeated Mizuki, Rika Tatsumi, Shoko Nakajima, Yuki Kamifuku in a Princess Of Princess Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal