– A spokesperson for TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, has issued a statement to Courthouse News regarding today’s announcement of a legal filing by former WWE employee Janel Grant against former WWE Chairman and current TKO Executive Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon. The lawsuit filed by Grant in the US District Court of Connecticut against McMahon and former EVP John Laurinaitis for years-long sexual and emotional abuse Grant endured during her tenure as a WWE employee.

The TKO spokesperson issued the following statement on Vince McMahon and his role in WWE and TKO, noting that the company takes Grant’s “horrific allegations very seriously”:

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

Earlier this week, McMahon welcomed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a new board member to TKO. He was also with The Rock at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday for the opening bell ceremony, where The Rock rang the opening bell for the NYSE.