TNA Celebrity Alumnus Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Sentenced to Prison For Bar Fight

Former NFL star and TNA celebrity performer Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones is headed to prison after being part of a bar fight earlier this year. TMZ reports that Jones pled no contest to two charges related to his participation in a bar fight in February in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to the site, authorities say that Jones knocked out a bouncer during the fight after he snapped on some staff at the bar, named Clutch OTR. Jones claimed at the time that he was acting in self-defense and was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 of those days suspended.

Wrestling fans remember Jones as having appeared for TNA first back in 2007. His appearance was the subject of much legal wrangling between TNA and the Tennessee Titans, who argued that his NFL contract precluded him from wrestling. He ended up in a team with Ron Killings (R-Truth) and won the World Tag Team Championships. When Jones was forbidden from getting physical, the future Xavier Woods was added to the team as a third man. Jones’ contract ended after Bound For Glory 2007 and was not renewed. He made a brief return in 2013.

Jones is scheduled to report to prison on November 29th.