TNA News: Chris Bey Addresses Crowd At Unbreakable, Alicia Fox Appears On Show

– Chris Bey made an appearance at TNA Unbreakable, walking out to the stage and addressing the crowd. Bey was introduced by his ABC tag team partner Ace Austin at Thursday’s TNA+ event and spoke to the crowd, talking about the accident that left him paralyzed and how the support from Austin, the TNA roster and crew, and the fans helped him as he was fighting to get back to his feet.

Bey’s speech reads (per Fightful):

“172 days ago, I had an accident in the ring that changed the course of my life forever. In the ring, I broke my neck and paralyzed myself. Easily the most scary and embarrassing moment in my life. I was embarrassed because I wanted to finish the match and perform for all of you because I love this so much. Thankfully, the quick response of TNA and the incredible staff in Detroit and medical staff, I was able to have a quick surgery. The doctors told me I had a very low percentage of walking again. I worked tirelessly in that medical facility. I did PT and OT every single day of the week. [Ace Austin] never left my side, never stopped believing and supporting me, he did things that, when you’re going through what I was going through, you need a real brother. I love this man.

“Honestly, day one, outside of saying it’s day one and this will be the greatest story ever told, I thought I was never going to walk or stand here again. I thought that at first, then I had to remind myself of who I was. I had to listen and feel the energy of all of you. Because of the people behind the camera and the guardrail, I beat the odds. Because of my family in TNA Wrestling, I beat the odds. Because of each and every one of you and everyone watching at home, I beat the odds. I’m standing right here. Look at me now. We were able to do it because we believed. We Bey-lieved. You almost broke my spirit and my hopes and dreams. You definitely broke my neck, but I had to look in the mirror and remind myself that I, Chris Bey, am unbreakable. We are unbreakable. TNA is unbreakable. All of this is the greatest story ever told. Thank you.”