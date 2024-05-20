wrestling / News
TNA News: Company Hoping For Josh Alexander’s Return Next Month, Opening For Street Team Members
– A new report has details on when TNA is hoping for Josh Alexander’s return. As previously reported, Alexander pulled himself from upcoming independent dates due to personal health issues that he is taking precautions regarding.
PWInsider reports that the hope within the company is that Alexander will return in June.
– The company announced on Monday that they are seeking new members of their Street Team. The announcement reads:
Join TNA Wrestling’s Street Team
TNA Wrestling is expanding its Street Team in multiple cities. Street Team members (minimum age is 18) will promote live TNA shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers & more. Street Team members will receive complimentary tickets to TNA shows, IMPACT autographs & more. Street Team members are needed in the following cities: Chicago, Philadelphia, and Montreal. If you live in one of those cities and want to join the TNA Street Team, please email Ross Forman at: [email protected]. We anticipate high demand for these opportunities, so please reply soon and be sure to include the following information. Please put which of the above cities & Street Team (for example, Fort Lauderdale Steet Team) in the Email Subject that you are available for.
Name:
Home address:
Age:
Cell phone number:
Email:
Briefly, list past Street Team experience:
Do you have a car:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Talks What Makes a Great Locker Room Leader, Keeping A Pulse On What Fans Want
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character