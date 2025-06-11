wrestling / News
TNA News: Against All Odds 2025 Re-Airing on Facebook & Twitch, One Hour of The IInspiration, Full Hard To Kill Match Video
– As noted, TNA Against All Odds 2025 is streaming for free later today on YouTube. It will also re-air on Facebook and Twitch, per TNA’s announcement:
Featuring NXT’s Trick Williams vs. Elijah for the TNA World Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Léi Yǐng Lee for the Knockouts World Championship, Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian, Santino Marella vs. NXT’s Robert Stone to determine the TNA Director of Authority, shocking returns in the Knockouts Division, and so much more!
– TNA released a compilation video showing one hour of The IInspiration being “iconic”:
– TNA released a full match video from Hard to Kill 2024:
At TNA Hard To Kill 2024, four explosive tag teams collide in an electrifying battle for the World Tag Team Championships. The high-flying Rascalz, the relentless Grizzled Young Veterans, the dynamic duo of Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid, and the finessing ABC all bring their unique styles and fierce determination to the ring.
