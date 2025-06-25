– TNA Wrestling released a video today, showcasing a day in the life of Santino Marella:

The Director of Authority is a very powerful and important position in TNA: check out what a day in the life of @milanmiracle is like. pic.twitter.com/OiKyBKbkUP

– TNA Wrestling showcased The Complete history of Hall of Famer and former World Champion Abyss:

TNA Hall of Famer and former World Champion Abyss created countless memorable moments throughout his TNA career. Revisit the complete history of “The Monster” Abyss in TNA.

– Harley Hudson revealed how fans in the UK and Ireland can get a free month of TNA+ using the promo code BRITISHBABE. The code is exclusive to the UK and Ireland:

TNA fans in the UK and Ireland, @harleyhudsonx has got you covered!

New subscribers can enjoy one month of streaming on TNA+ for free using the promo code BRITISHBABE (exclusive to the UK and Ireland).

Sign up now: https://t.co/knjMLfbPrD pic.twitter.com/SDpDWI7Y1K

— TNA Wrestling UK (@ThisIsTNAUK) June 25, 2025