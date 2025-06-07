wrestling / News

TNA News: Trick Williams Retains World Title at Against All Odds, More Highlights

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Trick Williams TNA Against All Odds Image Credit: TNA

– WWE NXT Superstar and TNA World Champion Trick Williams successfully defended his title last night at TNA Against All Odds, beating Elijah in the main event. You can view some highlight clips below:

– Elsewhere at Against All Odds, Santino Marella beat Robert Stone to hold onto his role as Director of Authority for TNA Wrestling. Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s Against All Odds:




