wrestling / News
TNA News: Trick Williams Retains World Title at Against All Odds, More Highlights
– WWE NXT Superstar and TNA World Champion Trick Williams successfully defended his title last night at TNA Against All Odds, beating Elijah in the main event. You can view some highlight clips below:
.@_trickwilliams has arrived at #TNAAgainstAllOdds! #WWENXT
Watch on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
LAST CHANCE to get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25: https://t.co/JfNNtCQMpj pic.twitter.com/4j6MUPoxn0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
.@_trickwilliams goes for a SPIN with @_Iam_Elijah_!
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
LAST CHANCE to Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/NmD64pJZ4Q
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
HUGE Elbow Drop from @_Iam_Elijah_!
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
LAST CHANCE to Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/LrG79Q3dbz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
.@AJFrancis410 stuck his nose where doesn't belong AGAIN!
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
LAST CHANCE to Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/GeS5kOo0Sj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
#AndNew TNA World Champion @_trickwilliams #WWEBattleground @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/P9sJLkFgRy
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 26, 2025
#ANDSTILL TNA World Champion.@_trickwilliams #WWENXT
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
LAST CHANCE to Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/QxxVzPLMr3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
– Elsewhere at Against All Odds, Santino Marella beat Robert Stone to hold onto his role as Director of Authority for TNA Wrestling. Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s Against All Odds:
EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin is STILL the TNA International Champion!
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/F0S5eicnsG
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: "Actions have consequences."@MustafaAli_X @RealTSteelz @TheJasonHotch
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/HMDNJBfUVA
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: The Hardys and @LEONSLATER_ witnessed the legend of the Hometown Hero UP CLOSE at #TNAAgainstAllOdds. Now it’s time—give @LEONSLATER_ his shot at the X-Division Championship! @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN pic.twitter.com/k6JfznT90I
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @MrStoneWWE is FURIOUS heading into his match with @milanmiracle!
Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN
Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/dQviEvl3mJ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Wolfgang Recalls Brief ‘Falling Out’ Between Rock & WWE Before WrestleMania 40
- Drew McIntyre Says He Wasn’t Happy at WWE Royal Rumble, Say He’s Learned To ‘Walk Away’
- Tony Schiavone Weighs In On WWE’s New Slim Jim Sponsorship
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’