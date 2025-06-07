– WWE NXT Superstar and TNA World Champion Trick Williams successfully defended his title last night at TNA Against All Odds, beating Elijah in the main event. You can view some highlight clips below:

.@_trickwilliams goes for a SPIN with @_Iam_Elijah_! Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN LAST CHANCE to Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/NmD64pJZ4Q — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025

HUGE Elbow Drop from @_Iam_Elijah_! Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN LAST CHANCE to Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/LrG79Q3dbz — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025

.@AJFrancis410 stuck his nose where doesn't belong AGAIN! Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN LAST CHANCE to Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/GeS5kOo0Sj — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025

– Elsewhere at Against All Odds, Santino Marella beat Robert Stone to hold onto his role as Director of Authority for TNA Wrestling. Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s Against All Odds:









EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin is STILL the TNA International Champion! Watch #TNAAgainstAllOdds on TNA+: https://t.co/zOTEUV1jQN Get 1 month of TNA+ FREE with code ODDS25 pic.twitter.com/F0S5eicnsG — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025