Sambus’ TNA Against All Odds 2025 Review  

Good evening TNA fans! Theo Sambus in the house to bring you live coverage of TNA’s latest extravaganza. Welcome! If you don’t know me, I usually provide Saturday night coverage for AEW Collision, but we’re in the midst of a run of pre-empted shows, freeing me up to cover some ‘other stuff’ until timings get back to normal. We’ve had the 4-hour FyterFest show for AEW earlier in the week, and now it’s time for Against All Odds to bring the goods.

I’ve found that Friday TNA events have been pretty hit or miss, but tonight has a very good looking card from the outset, including Mance Warner vs Steve Naclin, Masha Slamovich facing Lei Ying Lee, Hendyr vs Kazarian, and Trick Williams vs…Elijah. I shall refrain from judging too early and wait with baited breath to be pleasantly surprised. Let’s see how it goes!

Location: Tempe, AZ

Venue: Mullett Arena

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

We are LIVE with what looks to be a decent sized crowd, and we’re kicking off with the International Championship.

[TNA International Championship] Steve Maclin (c) vs Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander)

Maclin chops Mance in the corner and proceeds to lay in some elbows. They spill to the floor, where Maclin nails a suicide dive. Elbow drop off the apron connects, and another at the request of the crowd. Maclin brings Mance back to the apron and goes to suplex him back inside, but Steph grabs the leg, crotching him in the corner, which the ref didn’t see. Warner capitalizes with a spinebuster and covers for 1, 2, no. Running clothesline by Maclin, Lou Thesz Press, raining down right hands. Olympic slam connects and a huge clothesline from Maclin, 1, 2!

Tree of woe set up in the corner, Maclin backs up and takes a run at him but Warner lifts himself up to avoid it. To the outside, Warner nails a neckbreaker on the floor and brings him back inside. Blunt Force Trauma connects, and now Warner heads to the apron with Maclin. And it’s Maclin with the DVD on the apron! Maclin up top, Mance is back up though to cut him off. Top rope superplex from Warner. Running knee connects, 1, 2, noooo. Bell clap, tornado DDT out of the corner, cover! 1, 2, nope. Maclin on his knees now as Warner chops him, and they break into a chop fest. Big boot from Warner, double clotheslines, and both hit a running clothesline to take each other out. Tree of woe again, this time Maclin hits the corner spear and delivers the KIA. 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL TNA International Champion: Steve Maclin

Time: 9:39

Rating: **3/4 – Solid stuff to kick us off, perhaps lacking some drama but a fine way to start the show.

*Gia Miller is with Elijah backstage, asking about tonight’s title match. Elijah says Trick is not used to the heat, and he’s all hype but no heart. Elijah will bring the TNA championship back where it belongs.

The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Bryan Myers, JDC w/ Alisha Edwards) vs Leon Slater, The Hardys & ???

Matt Hardy takes the microphone and says they’ve found a partner from right here in Tempe, Arizona. The mystery partner for Slater and the Hardys is….the Home Town Man. And it’s Cody Deaner in a mask. Slater and JDC start us off, JDC looking for a backslide and avoiding some quick offense from Slater. Handspring dive knocks JDC back, Slater tags in Matt Hardy for an elbow drop to the outstretched arm. Jeff in for another. Home Town Man tags in for an elbow drop of his own. Edwards tags in, Home Town Man with a bulldog and the 10 count corner punches. Sliced Bread #2 connects, and now it all breaks down as everyone joins the fray. The System all get tossed to the outside and the faces stand tall momentarily.

Moose tags in and Home Town Man goes for the 10 count punches but Moose puts a stop to that early. Jeff and Eddie legal now, low leg drop from Jeff and a cover for 2. Hardy looks for the Twist of Fate, Edwards counters and tags in JDC who stomps away at Jeff. Hardy plays the face in peril for a bit as the System take turns working him over. Whisper in the Wind allows Jeff a breather, and he makes the tag to Matt. Tornado DDT from Matt to Moose, and now the Delete headbutts into the turnbuckle pads on JDC. Poetry in Motion! Side Effect on Moose, Cross Over from Slater too, cover! 1, 2, Myers breaks it up. Blue Thunder from Edwards, Down & Dirty from JDC, cover! 1, 2, Home Town Man breaks that one up. Myers and the Home Town Man get into it, low bridge to send Moose to the floor, and Home Town Man hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Slater tries the Twist of Slate, the Hardys are right there too, and they hit Twist of Fates one after another. Cool visual. Jeff brings Moose back in the ring and Moose is surrounded now. Twist of Fate! SWANTON BOMB! Slater up top…but the System drag the Hardys out…SLATER WITH A FLIPPING CORNER SENTON to the outside to take everyone out. Slater dives back in the ring but Moose meets him with a SPEAR IN MIDAIR! Moose goes for another spear…SLATER WITH A ROLLUP! 1, 2, 3!!!!

Winners: Leon Slater, The Hardys & the Home Town Man

Time: 12:34

Rating: *** – This had that classic house show feel for the most part, everyone doing some good work and having fun. That final stretch in particular was pretty electric , and Slater comes off really well here, getting the shine.

Mustafa Ali (w/ Tasha Steelz) vs Jason Hotch

John Skyler joins commentary for this one. Ali bridges out of an early pin attempt and seems to be taking Hotch lightly. Tight cradle from Hotch, backslide as well, both just getting a 2. Ali smiles about that, perhaps impressed. Both men trade arm drags and come to a stalemate. Chops and slaps traded, shoulder block from Ali, nice dropkick from Hotch sends Ali to the floor. Ali catches Hotch on a corner dive and delivers a quick snap German suplex on the apron!! Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker delivered onto the edge of the apron too, nice! Back inside the ring, low springboard cutter connects for 2. Ali thinks about delivering a straight punch, thinks better of it and slaps the chest instead. Hotch seated on the top rope, blocks a chop, and gives Ali some joint manipulation. Holy shit, TORNADO DDT from the top, off the apron to the floor!!

They make their way back into the ring, diving crossbody from Hotch, 1, 2, no. Almost a Pele kick from Hotch, standing Spanish Fly! 1, 2, nooo. Drop toe hold into the middle rope goes Hotch, and Ali gets the ref’s attention, but Tasha Steelz won’t get involved on the outside. Ali isn’t happy about that and goes out to remonstrate with her…and Hotch delivers a tope con hilo to take him out! Back in, big splash connects, 1, 2, but Ali again bridges out of it. UFO Bomb, 1, 2, Ali gets the shoulder up! Hotch lifts Ali up for a powerbomb, Ali counters. Running clothesline from Hotch! Ali reels in the corner but manages an enziguri. Double stomp to the chest by Hotch, 1, 2, Ali rolls a shoulder up!

Ali dives back off the middle rope with a satellite DDT, and goes back up top. 450 Splash connects, 1, 2, ohhhhh he pulls Hotch up!! John Skyler isn’t happy about that and leaves the commentary desk. He bickers with Ali, who steps out to the apron and heads up top one more time. 450 splash but Hotch gets the knees up! 1, 2, KICKOUT! Hotch charges at Ali, but Ali catches him with an overhead belly to belly suplex into the buckles!! 450 Splash to the back, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Time: 13:43

Rating: ***3/4 – Yoooo this SLAPPED! I wasn’t all that familiar with Hotch’s in-ring work, but he made me a fan here, this was a great showing! Effective, simple storytelling, this worked so well. That tornado DDT off the apron, geez!

*Post-match, Hotch goes to shake Ali’s hand…and Ali ignores it, walking straight past him. He is met with some warranted ‘Asshole’ chants from Tempe!

*We see footage from the Countdown show, where the Iinspiration returned!

*Gia Miller is backstage to chat with Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee. They’ve been gone from TNA for 3 years, and they say that the Elegance brand doesn’t dominate. They are here to Iinspire!

*It’s time for the First Class Penthouse.

AJ Francis and KC Navarro welcome everyone to the Penthouse. Francis says it’s been a first class summer. KC agrees, and says he became a TNA all-star. They went to NXT and saved Trick-N-A. People seem upset but they think they did a good thing. Francis made an executive decision to hire some top quality security. Francis chatted to TNA management too, who weren’t very happy apparently, as they’ve brought about some bad publicity. Add up the social media numbers and they think they did about 10 million views. But all people want to do is whine about Mike Santana. AJ thought he’d spread some good will and will invite Mike Santana to the Penthouse.

Oh, but Mike Santana isn’t here tonight apparently, according to AJ. We see footage behind AJ as he speaks, showing Santana rocking up to the building, taping up his fists.

Santana’s music hits and here comes Mike Santana! Santana makes his way down through the crowd and Francis sends security after him, but Santana easily takes them out. Santana gets a double chokehold around KC Navarro, and then powerbombs him through the First Class Penthouse table. Francis smashes a champagne bottle over the back of his head from behind, and drags the limp body of Navarro backstage.

Well, that was a segment, but Santana came off like a star so that’s something.

[TNA Knockouts Championship] Masha Slamovich (c) vs Lei Ying Lee

Indi Hartwell joins Matthew and Tom on commentary. Lockup to start, Slamovich takes control with an armbar. Lee escapes with a dropkick and clobbers away in the corner. Pumphandle suplex, 1, 2, no. Slamovich with a drop toehold into the ropes, follows up with a clothesline to send Lee to the floor…imploding canonball off the apron! Lee gets Masha on her shoulders and carries her up the steel steps before dumping her with a dominator-like move to the floor!

Stomps to Slamovich in the corner, swinging neckbreaker connects from the challenger, giving her a 2 count. Jackknife gets 2 as well. Thrust kick from Masha, Lee sweeps the legs though and drapes her over the apron. Draping DDT to the floor! Lee rolls her back inside, covers, 1, 2, no. On their knees, both women trade forearms, working to their feet. Masha misses a spin kick and is caught off guard by a spin kick from Lee in return. Lee sits on the top rope, pulls Slamovich up there with her. Masha with a quickfire hurracanrana to level the playing field. Knee to the face in the corner and a big boot, followed by a rolling kick as Slamovich covers for 2. Back body drop from Lee, she catches a kick and hits a back elbow. Catches another kick and hits a creative suplex, very nice. Running PK, cover, 1, 2, Slamovich gets the shoulder up. Pinning combinations traded, and Lee hits the Meteora into a pinfall attempt for 2.

Lee climbs the ropes, Masha meets her there again, headbutts. Masha gets Lee on her shoulders…DVD OFF THE TOP! Running knee strike, 1, 2, NOOO! Slamovich attempts a piledriver, Lee reverses into a jackknife! 1, 2, no. Masha is up and goes straight for the piledriver once more, and this time the Requiem connects! 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts champion: Masha Slamovich

Time: 12:47

Rating: ***1/4 – Enjoyable offense from both women, and it looked like Lee had a good shot at winning. Strong back and forth action, both looking good…yep, fun stuff all round.

*Post-match, the lights turn red…and Killer Kelly is back! Kelly drops a chain at the feet of Slamovich.

*Backstage, Mike Santana is still livid about earlier, and he puts his hands on a TNA doctor in frustration.

Joe Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian

Hendry picks the legs as the bell rings and goes to town on Kazarian. Biel out of the corner. Hendry whips Kazarian hard into the opposite corner, sending him careening to the floor. Hendry doesn’t let up, bashing him into the barricade and apron, before delivering a body slam on the floor. Back in the ring, Kazarian goes for a crossbody, Hendry catches him and hits a fallaway slam. Hendry believes, as do the people of Tempe! To the apron, Hendry looks for a Standing Ovation but Kazarian with a thumb to the eye, and he smashes the left leg of Hendry into the steel steps. Chop block now as Kazarian targets the leg. He drives the knee repeatedly into the canvas and mocks Hendry.

Hendry to his feet, both men trade forearms and we get the yay/boo deal. Single leg crab applied by Kazarian, sitting down deep on that one. Hendry claws to the ropes and makes it there to break the hold. Kazarian whips Hendry into the ropes, but Hendry simply drops to the mat, his leg giving out. Hendry attempts to mount a comeback, but Kazarian hits a backstabber and a low clothesline. Misses a springboard legdrop though! Hendry with a cutter, but he can’t make the cover as that cutter jarred the leg. Clotheslines from Hendry, ONE LEGGED fallaway slam! Hendry kips up, bothering the leg, but he fights through the pain. Kazarian tries for a chicken wing, can’t get it. Hendry with a stalling suplex. 1, 2, no.

Guillotine legdrop by Kazarian, slingshot DDT to follow, 1, 2, Hendry kicks out. Ankle lock in the center of the ring! Hendry kicks him off and gets a small package for 2. Olympic Slam connects, 1, 2, Kazarian kicks out. Standing Ovation countered, Kazarian hits the Blade Runner! Fade to Black countered, but Kazarian transitions into the chicken wing! Hendry fades…but no, he still has some fight left. Hendry makes it back to his feet and shakes off Kazarian. To the top they go, but Kazarian attacks the leg, and stacks him up for the leverage pin, feet on the ropes! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Time: 12:42

Rating: ***1/2 – Solid leg work from Kazarian, giving the match some good structure, and Hendry sold it well throughout. Hendry did his usual plucky babyface stuff but seemed to have more fire here. Strong outing from these two vets.

*Gia Miller arrives at ringside to ask Kazarian about the cheap win. Kaz says it’s just called winning, something Hendry has forgotten how to do.

*Matt Cardona is backstage, the special guest referee for later on, and Robert Stone wants to see if they can align their interests tonight. Stone slips some money to Cardona, and says that maybe if Tessa Blanchard gets involved, he could turn a blind eye.

[TNA World Tag Team Championship] The Nemeths vs The Rascalz

Ryan and Wentz begin as the legal men, but Nic quickly tags in. Double back elbow and elbow drops from the Nemeths, cover for just a 1 count. Wentz sweeos the legs and hits a low dropkick. Miguel tags in, combo offense with a tribute to MCMG there. Wentz with a tornillo out of the corner. He takes Nic Nemeth off the apron, Ryan sends Wentz to the floor, where Nic catches him with a superkick. Nic with an elbow drop back in the ring, cover for 2. Nemeth works over Wentz, until Wentz fights out of the corner, taking on both men. Nic prevents a tag, and just as Wentz is about to make it to his own corner, Ryan is there to pull Miguel off the apron. The Nemeths with a double team back suplex, cover for 2.

Handspring knee to the chin from Wentz, creating an opening. Tag to Miguel, who comes in with a top rope dropkick on Ryan. Trey hits a hurracanrana, tag to Wentz again, springboard codebreaker and a running shooting star connects, but Nic breaks up the pinfall. Double stomp from Wentz, both Nemeths head to the floor, and the Rascalz hit stereo suicide dives. Miguel up top again, Meteora, Wentz with the Swanton, 1, 2, no. Creative spot as Wentz hits a draping DDT as Nic has him set up for a reverse DDT, and Miguel nailing Nic with a blockbuster, all at once. Wentz takes Nic to the floor with a running crossbody, leaving Ryan to hit a biiiig spike DDT on Miguel for 2. Superkicks from the Rascalz as they take turns in the corners on both men. Wentz gets shoved to the floor, Nic with a kick to the back of the head. Danger Zone to Miguel, and the Hollywood Ending connects. 1, 2, 3.

Winners and STILL TNA World Tag Team Champions: The Nemeths

Time: 12:41

Rating: *** – Slow start, which picked up with a few neat spots in there (especially that pretty creative sequence in the corner with all four men delivering moves in sync) but like the opener lacked some drama and intrigue.

*Eric Young shows up backstage, livid that the TNA World Champion is some punk from NXT. Sami Callihan gets in his face. They’re not friends, they never will be. You think Sami’s not mad about the championship situation? Eric is convinced it was Sami. Security ensure Young leaves, having attacked a fan on this week’s Impact.

[Winner Becomes TNA Director of Authority – Special Guest Ref: Matt Cardona] Santino Marella (w/ Ariana Grace) vs Robert Stone (w/ Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford)

Oh boy, this could be ‘something’. Caronda checks the trunks of Stone and finds some brass knuckles. Cardona confiscates them, despite being paid off. Santino relinquishes a stick that he’s been hiding in his gear too. As the bell rings, Stone heads to the floor to kill time. Back to the ring, Marella with a waistlock and a takedown. Chops and slaps in the corner, and both men head out to the floor, battling around the ringside area. Santino crotches Stone on the barricade, but Tessa grabs the legs of Marella as he attempts to get back in the ring. Cardona does indeed see it all but does nothing. Stone sends Marella into the buckles sternum-first, and now Tessa and Victoria attack Santino, with Cardona again turning a blind eye.

Stone with a diving elbow off the turnbuckle and he locks in a side headlock. Santino counters with a back suplex. Snap suplex, and another delivered by Santino, and he has the cobra poised…but Tessa grabs the sock and runs off with it. Stone covers with his feet on the ropes, but Cardona refuses to count for that one. Cardona shoves him back into a pin attempt for 2. Double clothesline, both men down. Stone tries to use the director’s badge, Victoria comes in and delivers an axe kick behind Cardona’s back. Stone covers, 1, 2, no. Marella hulks up, a series of jabs and an arm drag. Victoria again trips Santino, Stone low blows Marella while Cardona is distracted. 1, 2, Cardona stops the count before Santino kicks out…sheesh, this is rough. Stone to the top, Ariana Grace thinks about interfering, she possibly has some wardrobe issues so it doesn’t quite happen…until she eventually crotches Stone…timing was awful there, what is going on? Headbutt from Santino, he wants the cobra…Ariana has a backup cobra! Cobra shot, 1, 2, 3.

Winner and TNA Director of Authority: Santino Marella

Time: 9:48

Rating: * – Reader, I was not sports entertained! That was rough for a multitude of reasons. All the horrible interference, the mistimings, and just a general feeling of “why are we watching this?” But hey, the crowd seemed to be enjoying it, so what do I know?!

*Marella speaks to the crowd post-match and says we did it! He’s on Cloud 10. He dedicates the win to everyone here tonight. He felt all the support, and he couldn’t have done it without it. He will continue to do the best he can for this company.

*Slamiversary is set for Sunday July 20th.

[TNA World Championship] Trick Williams vs Elijah

Feeling out process, Trick marginally getting the better hand and looking a little cocky. Elijah with a step up chop to the neck, and he takes a run up to deliver a drive-by knee. In the ring, Elijah goes for the rope walk into the knees, covers for 2. Trick Kick gives control back to the champion, and he rains down right hands. Flapjack from Williams, cover, 1, 2, no. Cravate hold applied, snapmare and a leg lariat connects. Trick rips away the turnbuckle padding. Elijah kicks Trick away, but Trick comes right back with a Michinoku driver variant. Elijah with a faceplant, and both men are down.

Clotheslines from Elijah, inverted atomic drop and a big boot. Running forearm in the corner, twisting neckbreaker connects, 1, 2, no. Inverted Cross Rhodes, 1, 2, Trick kicks out. Trick gets the Book End, 1, 2, Elijah kicks out. They trade shots on groggy feet, kick to the back of the head from Trick. Elijah powers up and hits a big spinning facebuster on Williams for 2. Backslide from Elijah, 1, 2, no. Sort of sunset flip from Elijah for 2. Pop-up punch from Williams. Baseball slide countered, Elijah delivers the twisting neckbreaker from the apron to the floor. Elijah climbs to the top…diving elbow drop, 1, 2, nope. They fight on the buckles, as we see AJ Francis arrive. Leaping knee to Trick, bit of miscommunication it seems, AJ trips Elijah eventually and Trick covers for 2.

Elijah takes out Francis with a slingshot crossbody, and then sends him into the ringpost. Trick has the guitar, swing and a miss. Elijah has the guitar now, but the ref grabs it from him. Trick has the belt, belt shot! 1, 2, NO. Williams is fired up though, misses the Trick Shot. Elijah gets tossed into the exposed turnbuckle, and the Trick Shot connects this time for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL TNA World Champion: Trick Williams

Time: 16:17

Rating: **1/2 – I didn’t buy Elijah as a main eventer going into this, and this didn’t convince me otherwise. It probably wasn’t wise having this after the Director of Authority match considering it was ANOTHER case of unsatisfactory outside interference. Quite a few awkward spots, especially with the mistiming or misplacement around Francis’ interference. Disappointing close to the show.

*Trick Williams celebrates his victory as we head off the air. Thanks for joining us folks! Enjoy the weekend ahead!