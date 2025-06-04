TNA Releases Compilation Of Every Knockouts Monster’s Ball Match Ever

TNA Wrestling has released a new compilation of every Knockouts Monster’s Ball match that ever aired on their programming. The compilation is on Youtube and includes the following:

* Daffney vs. Taylor Wilde (Sacrifice 2009)

* Abyss & Taylor Wilde vs. Raven & Daffney (Slammiversary 2009)

* Jade vs. Rosemary (Impact – January 26, 2017)

* Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jessicka Havoc vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung (Slammiversary 2019)

* Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee vs. Savannah Evans (Knockouts Knockdown 2021)

* Allie Katch vs. Masha Slamovich (Impact – September 29, 2022)

The next Monster’s Ball match involving the Knockouts will feature Rosemary and Xia Brookside. It happens tomorrow night on AXS TV.