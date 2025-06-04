wrestling / News
TNA Releases Compilation Of Every Knockouts Monster’s Ball Match Ever
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has released a new compilation of every Knockouts Monster’s Ball match that ever aired on their programming. The compilation is on Youtube and includes the following:
* Daffney vs. Taylor Wilde (Sacrifice 2009)
* Abyss & Taylor Wilde vs. Raven & Daffney (Slammiversary 2009)
* Jade vs. Rosemary (Impact – January 26, 2017)
* Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jessicka Havoc vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung (Slammiversary 2019)
* Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee vs. Savannah Evans (Knockouts Knockdown 2021)
* Allie Katch vs. Masha Slamovich (Impact – September 29, 2022)
The next Monster’s Ball match involving the Knockouts will feature Rosemary and Xia Brookside. It happens tomorrow night on AXS TV.
More Trending Stories
- Joaquin Wilde Pulled From WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Match, Lince Dorado Steps In
- More Details On Jayden Steele’s Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges
- Elayna Black Reveals That She Spoke to CM Punk Immediately After Her WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Possibility of Vince McMahon Buying Back WWE