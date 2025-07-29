TNA Alumna Rhaka Khan Arraigned Following Weekend Arrest

Trenesha Biggers, who was Rhaka Khan in TNA, has been arraigned following her arrest over the weekend on a number of charges. As reported, Biggers was arrested on Friday residents at her former apartment building complained that she was trespassing. PWInsider reports that Biggers was arraigned on Monday, where she plead not not guilty to all charges and was assigned a public defender.

The next hearing on the case is set for this coming Monday and Biggers is remanded to Rikers Island as of now. According to court records, she has been charged in two cases with the following charges:

Case One

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree (Class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass

Case Two

* Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal Mischief, Property Damage greater than $250 (felony)

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree – (class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass