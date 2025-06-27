TNA Stars Attend New York Mets Game, Hardys Throw Out First Pitches

– Several TNA stars were in attendance at Thursday night’s New York Mets game, with the Hardys throwing out the first pitch. As you can see from the tweets below, a group that includes The Hardys, KC Navarro, Tommy Dreamer, and Mike Santana were at the Mets’ home game against the Atlanta Braves.

The appearance was to promote TNA Slammiversary, which takes place on July 20th in Long Island, New York.