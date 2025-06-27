wrestling / News
TNA Stars Attend New York Mets Game, Hardys Throw Out First Pitches
– Several TNA stars were in attendance at Thursday night’s New York Mets game, with the Hardys throwing out the first pitch. As you can see from the tweets below, a group that includes The Hardys, KC Navarro, Tommy Dreamer, and Mike Santana were at the Mets’ home game against the Atlanta Braves.
The appearance was to promote TNA Slammiversary, which takes place on July 20th in Long Island, New York.
Time to Throw a FIR$T CLA$$ BLE$$ED Pitch here at the @Mets Game…or so I thought😳@ThisIsTNA #tnaslammiversary #nymets #lgm pic.twitter.com/SpSJNDO4rw
— KC Navarro (@KCwrestles) June 26, 2025
STRIKE 👏🏼 https://t.co/OEvRvx3cYT pic.twitter.com/REHfHkEZy2
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 26, 2025
Huge shout out to the @Mets for their hospitality and for welcoming @ThisIsTNA before our HUGE #TNASlammiversary at @UBSArena!
July 20th is going to be straight FUEGO!
🎟️ https://t.co/qtBhtresgs pic.twitter.com/UWmT0OY9No
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) June 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue
- Note on Positive Backstage Reactions for Recent Run of Big AEW Shows
- Roman Reigns Joins Legendary’s Street Fighter as Akuma, Stars Opposite Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, & 50 Cent
- Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Return of Roman Reigns