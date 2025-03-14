wrestling / News
TNA News: Wes Lee Gets Win On Impact, Cora Jade Teams With Tessa Blanchard
– NXT’s Wes Lee picked up a win on this week’s episode of TNA Impact ahead of his match at TNA Sacrifice. Thursday’s show saw Lee beat Laredo Kid in singles action. Lee will team with his NXT allies Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont against The Rascalz and Ace Austin at Sacrifice on Friday.
.@Laredokidpro1 is giving @WesLee_WWE a reminder of what it means to compete in the X Division!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/VGXgtYY24M pic.twitter.com/RQynSIxgX9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 14, 2025
.@WesLee_WWE, @Tysonwwe, and @TyriekIgwe_WWE have just 24 hours before The Rascalz and @The_Ace_Austin come for them at #TNASacrifice! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Xz7aaxhNG0 pic.twitter.com/yvfMM88ny8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 14, 2025
– Cora Jade was also victorious as she prepares to face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice. Jade teamed up with Tessa Blanchard to defeat Lei Ying Lee and Slamovich, with Blanchard getting the pinfall on Slamovich after Jade hit the champion with the title.
Tessa Blanchard and @CoraJadeWWE outsmart @mashaslamovich and @TheLeiYingLee just 24 hours before #TNASacrifice!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/VGXgtYXufe pic.twitter.com/qauSICZCL9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 14, 2025
