TNA News: Wes Lee Gets Win On Impact, Cora Jade Teams With Tessa Blanchard

– NXT’s Wes Lee picked up a win on this week’s episode of TNA Impact ahead of his match at TNA Sacrifice. Thursday’s show saw Lee beat Laredo Kid in singles action. Lee will team with his NXT allies Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont against The Rascalz and Ace Austin at Sacrifice on Friday.

– Cora Jade was also victorious as she prepares to face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice. Jade teamed up with Tessa Blanchard to defeat Lei Ying Lee and Slamovich, with Blanchard getting the pinfall on Slamovich after Jade hit the champion with the title.