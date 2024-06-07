TNA Wrestling Selling Pride Month and Mental Health Awareness Shirts

TNA Wrestling has announced that it is selling new shirts to celebrate Pride Month as well as mental health awareness. All Pride shirt proceeds will go to the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA). Proceeds from the Mental Health Awareness shirts will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Showing Support: TNA Wrestling Releases New Pride Month & Mental Health Awareness Shirts

TNA Wrestling continues its long-running tradition of supporting charitable organizations, worthwhile causes and local initiatives.

TNA Wrestling is celebrating June’s Pride Month with a charity t-shirt, available in black and purple, featuring the company logo emblazed in the rainbow colors.

The shirts are available at tnamerch.com and a portion of all Pride shirt sales will be donated to the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA), an international sports organization dedicated to providing opportunity and access for the LGBTQ+ community to participate in organized softball competition in safe environments.

TNA Wrestling started its partnership with NAGAAA in 2022. Gisele Shaw was the Special Guest Speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Gay Softball World Series and has been the grand marshal in recent years for the Pride Parades in Toronto and Windsor, Ontario. Gisele will be speaking at Amherstburg Public School in Amherstburg, Ontario, on Monday, June 10, as part of its Pride Month celebration.

Another new shirt available at tnamerch.com supports You Are More, a Chicago-based local initiative founded in 2022 by mental health advocates Luis Mendez, Melissa Resendez and Shannon Mulcahy to promote mental health awareness and advocate for suicide prevention. You Are More (@youaremore988) has collaborated with global ambassadors, TV personalities and wrestling superstars.

TNA’s mental health awareness campaign aligns with TNA’s support for “Suicide Prevention Month” in September.

Proceeds from TNA’s You Are More t-shirt sales will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

“TNA Wrestling and You Are More are tag-teaming to ‘Suplex The Stigma’ for mental health awareness,” said You Are More’s Luis Mendez. “Your financial contribution helps to create a world where all people affected by mental illness can experience hope, recovery, wellness and freedom from stigma.”