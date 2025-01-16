– As previously noted, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling earlier today, which continues the working relationship established last year. Under the partnership, NXT superstars and TNA wrestlers will appear on WWE and TNA programming, including WWE PLEs and TNA PPVs. Following the announcement, TNA released a new preview for this weekend’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view, teasing an NXT presence at the event. You can see the preview below.

TNA Genesis 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, January 19. The event will be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.