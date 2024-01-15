wrestling / News
TNA Xplosion Set To Return
January 14, 2024 | Posted by
TNA is bringing back its Xplosion show, as revealed at Sunday’s TNA taping. As you can see below, the TNA Snake Eyes tapings featured the return of matches being taped for Xplosion, the company’s former (and again) secondary show.
Xplosion ran for 19 years from 2002 until 2021, when it was replaced by the Before The Impact pre-show. It is not yet clear of Xplosion will be airing before TNA Impact the way Before the Impact preceded Impact Wrestling.
#TNA Xplosion is BACK! pic.twitter.com/4kRyw4c3PU
— miguel contreras (@migueljoto) January 15, 2024
