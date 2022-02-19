wrestling / News

TNT Will Reportedly Broadcast AEW Revolution 2022 Countdown Special

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution 2022 Countdown - Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page Image Credit: AEW

– According to a report by PWInsider, TNT is slated to broadcast a Countdown show for AEW Revolution 2022 in early March ahead of the pay-per-view event. The Countdown special is slated to air on Friday, March 4 at 11:00 pm ET.

The Countdown show broadcast will be 30 minutes in length. AEW Revolution is scheduled for Sunday, March 6. The event will be held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

