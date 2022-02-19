wrestling / News
TNT Will Reportedly Broadcast AEW Revolution 2022 Countdown Special
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
– According to a report by PWInsider, TNT is slated to broadcast a Countdown show for AEW Revolution 2022 in early March ahead of the pay-per-view event. The Countdown special is slated to air on Friday, March 4 at 11:00 pm ET.
The Countdown show broadcast will be 30 minutes in length. AEW Revolution is scheduled for Sunday, March 6. The event will be held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.
