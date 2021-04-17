TNT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Friday night that Allin will defend his championship against Jungle Boy on the show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on USA Network, is:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo