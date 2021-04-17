wrestling / News
TNT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Friday night that Allin will defend his championship against Jungle Boy on the show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on USA Network, is:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage
* Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks
* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
The @AEWonTNT Champion called for any Top 5 contender in a title match on Dynamite & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a top challenger! TNT Champion @DarbyAllin will defend the title vs. the unbeaten #3 ranked wrestler in AEW: Jungle Boy on #AEWDynamite on TNT Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/d6rfZuqIv3 pic.twitter.com/8ALSXdFHCU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2021
