TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups

A new report says that TNT and TBS could end up including more wrestling-themed content in their lineups. Deadline spoke with Kathleen Finch, the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, and in the article it was noted that the networks’ success with AEW could lead to more wrestling-themed shows in the networks’ lineups as they chart their new futures.

The article notes that TNT and TBS is putting an end to their high-prestige and expensive dramas like The Alienist and Snowpiercer and is looking for more content that would complement the sports and unscripted programming on TNT and other networks. That could potentially include more wrestling shows, as AEW has been (as the outlet describes) a “major draw” on TNT.

Finch told the trade: