TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
A new report says that TNT and TBS could end up including more wrestling-themed content in their lineups. Deadline spoke with Kathleen Finch, the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, and in the article it was noted that the networks’ success with AEW could lead to more wrestling-themed shows in the networks’ lineups as they chart their new futures.
The article notes that TNT and TBS is putting an end to their high-prestige and expensive dramas like The Alienist and Snowpiercer and is looking for more content that would complement the sports and unscripted programming on TNT and other networks. That could potentially include more wrestling shows, as AEW has been (as the outlet describes) a “major draw” on TNT.
Finch told the trade:
“I’ve had some great meetings with agents and production partners to let them know that yes, we’re definitely open for business at TNT, TBS, and at all the brands that make up the WBD US Networks portfolio. We’ve spent the past few months evaluating content, our audience make up, which audience groups we want to grow and what kinds of series we need to do that. The content teams are looking at both scripted and unscripted, and have already put some exciting projects into development. Once the deals are signed we’ll be able to share more, but for now the message we want to send to the production community is that we’re bullish on delivering great slates to the fans of these Top 10 networks.”
