wrestling / News

UFC’s Tom Aspinall Wants to Pursue a WWE Career Once He’s Done With MMA

October 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vicente Luque Curtis Millender UFC on FOX 27 UFC Logo - UFC Shanghai - UFC Fight Night 115, Tom Aspinall Image Credit: UFC

– MMA fighter and UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall discussed his interest in pursuing a career in pro wrestling and WWE once he’s finished with MMA. Previously, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes introduced Aspinall during a WWE live event in Manchester, England. During a recent interview with Safest Casino Sites, Aspinall discussed wanting to compete in WWE at some point. He stated the following on the subject:

“Absolutely. That’s what I want to do in my post-fighting career. I’ve got my show on TNT Sports now, so I like the punditry side as well. I’m very passionate about MMA but WWE is something new and exciting for me as well. I really enjoyed it, it’s a buzz. It’s another way to get out there in front of an audience and do something not quite as dangerous, but still get the thrill. I’ve still got a lot that I want to do in my MMA career. I’m not saying that I want to hang up the gloves just yet, but I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t enjoy it. I enjoyed the whole thing.”

Tom Aspinall last fought at UFC 304 in July, beating Curtis Blaydes by knockout in the first round to retain his title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tom Aspinall, UFC, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading