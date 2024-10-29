– MMA fighter and UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall discussed his interest in pursuing a career in pro wrestling and WWE once he’s finished with MMA. Previously, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes introduced Aspinall during a WWE live event in Manchester, England. During a recent interview with Safest Casino Sites, Aspinall discussed wanting to compete in WWE at some point. He stated the following on the subject:

“Absolutely. That’s what I want to do in my post-fighting career. I’ve got my show on TNT Sports now, so I like the punditry side as well. I’m very passionate about MMA but WWE is something new and exciting for me as well. I really enjoyed it, it’s a buzz. It’s another way to get out there in front of an audience and do something not quite as dangerous, but still get the thrill. I’ve still got a lot that I want to do in my MMA career. I’m not saying that I want to hang up the gloves just yet, but I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t enjoy it. I enjoyed the whole thing.”

Tom Aspinall last fought at UFC 304 in July, beating Curtis Blaydes by knockout in the first round to retain his title.