Various News: Tom Lawlor Accepts Von Erichs’ MLW War Chamber Challenge, Bobby Eaton Funeral Information

August 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tom Lawlor has accepted the challenge from the Von Erichs for War Chamber. MLW posted the following promo of Lawlor accepting the challenge on behalf of Team Filthy. The match is set to take place on Dallas, Texas on September 11th:

PWInsider reports that Bobby Eaton’s family has announced the details on funeral services for the late wrestling legend. The service will be held on August 24th at 2 PM ET at New Generation Funeral Home in Antioch, Tennessee.

