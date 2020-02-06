Tom Lawlor Discusses a Potential Match With King Mo in MLW, MMA Fighters Crossing Over Into Wrestling, and His Plans for 2020

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the the 411 Interview Podcast, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor shared his thoughts on MMA fighters crossing over into pro wrestling, former Strikeforce champion and MMA fighter “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal joining the MLW roster, his plans for 2020, and more. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

Tom Lawlor on if he’s interested in facing King Mo in MLW: “Oh, absolutely. Like I said earlier, it’s a different type of wrestler, different style. I’m sure that King Mo and I could do quite a few things that you wouldn’t be able to do with anybody else in the ring, and I wouldn’t be able to do with anybody else in there. So, I think that’s one of the things that appeals to me the most. Like I said, we measure all these different kinds of styles of wrestling, but I mean, my favorite thing to do is get in there and have a fight with somebody. King Mo, Low Ki, Davey Boy Smith, Simon Gotch, Dominic Garrini, among others, Tim Thatcher, Douglas James, you know there’s tons of guys out there. LA Park. There’s tons of guys out there who can fight, and I love that aspect of MLW.”

Tom Lawlor on MMA fighters crossing over and having success in wrestling: “This is nothing new. There’s been sports stars and athletes mingling with professional wrestling here in the US ever since it’s been going on. You know, it just so happens that UFC and MMA wasn’t around until the mid-90s. So, you didn’t have those crossovers going on until, obviously Dan Severn was wrestling. Ken Shamrock was already a professional wrestler at that point. And if you really want to delve into it, really professional wrestling and mixed martial arts in Japan have been intertwined ever since the beginning. Rikidozan became famous by essentially backstabbing Kimura, the man who defeated Helio Gracie, which is pretty famed in MMA and jiu-jitsu circles. So, they’ve always been connected, and now, it’s no different. So I love when that question comes up.”

Tom Lawlor on his goals for 2020: “You know what’s funny? That question, right, right now, this second is the very first time I’ve thought about that. It’s the very first time I’ve thought about anything in my life changing because it’s a new decade, because it’s a new year. It is business as usual. On the first of the year, I got up and I busted my ass. The next day, I got up and I busted my ass. The next day, I got up — I didn’t want to, I was telling me I didn’t want to, but I got up and I busted my ass. Right? I am disciplined beyond belief. The only motivation I need is the fact that I know every single day I get up, I am going to make myself tougher than the next day.”

Where he’d like to compete in the future, possibly Bloodsport again in the future or NJPW: “Well, I competed at the last Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport against Davey Boy Smith. I do not believe I will be at the upcoming one this year. Yeah, I’m open to anything that I can contractually do. Like I said, I’m open to MMA fights. I’m open to professional grappling matches, which I’ve done in the past. I’m open to bareknuckle boxing, moat fighting, whatever. I would love to go to different countries and wrestle. I have some opportunities to do that upcoming, and I would love to simply wrestle at new places across the country. All these things appeal to me.”

In the full interview, Lawlor discusses his match with Killer Kross at MLW: Fightland this weekend, the talent roster in MLW, Court Bauer giving him freedom in his creative work, what excited him about the MLW roster, and more.

And if you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like Lance Archer, Jimmy Jacobs, Ken Shamrock, Scott D’Amore, and Jungle Grrrl and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Introduction

0:19: On his match with Killer Kross at MLW Fightland this weekend, being the veteran in MLW against Kross

2:36: On whether his MMA background makes him overpowered for any opponent in MLW

3:42: On making his own history in the 2300 Arena

5:12: On whether the match is a new start for him before heading back to the Heavyweight Title

6:14: On the level of talent on the roster in MLW, why he re-signed with the company

8:54: On Court Bauer’s success guiding MLW and allowing talent freedom to do what they want, how much of his promos are scripted

12:17: On not being retired from MMA yet, being offered fights and willingness to take a fight

13:29: On King Mo joining MLW and wanting to face him in the ring

14:25: On the trend of MMA fighters transitioning into professional wrestling

16:24: On growing up as a fan of pro wrestling, his wrestling-style entrances and weigh-ins in the UFC

21:11: On his win over CB Dolloway at UFC 100 and his thoughts on USADA’s handling of anti-doping efforts in the UFC

23:24: On his goals for 2020, keeping things “business as usual,” being open to do anything

25:39: On his prediction for his match with Killer Kross

26:16: On where to find him on social media

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play