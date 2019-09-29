Tom Lawlor No-Shows MLW: Zero Hour Media Event

Tom Lawlor was a no-show at the media event for MLW Zero Hour last Monday. MLW announced that Lawlor was scheduled for a media event to promote the January 11th show on Monday but no-showed.

The announcement noted, “League officials chalk this up as miscommunication and are hopeful to get the ex-champ to Texas to promote MLW: Zero Hour soon.” Lawlor held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from February 2nd until June 7th, when he lost it to Jacob Fatu.