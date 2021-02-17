Tom Lawlor on How Filthy Island Is Different From Fight Island, What Fans Can Expect

– During a recent interview with DAZN, MLW wrestler Tom Lawlor spoke on tonight’s Filthy Island event. Below are some highlights.

Lawlor on what people can expect for Filthy Island: “There’s definitely going to be palm trees, that’s for sure. We have a full range of concessions ready to go. Some of the island delicacies like Spam, Huma Huma Nuku, Abba Wah. A lot of different items that are indigenous to the Hawaiian islands. We will also have Kalua Pork, and there’s going to be tons of stuff by catering. Maybe there’ll be some margaritas. It depends on what people like to drink. Maybe some Mai Tai’s will be there. You asked about some women. There will be some hula skirts. There’s been rumors people have been talking and saying because it’s in Hawaii, the locals are into this, that they back the Von Erichs, and they’re not going to support this. But that’s not true whatsoever. We’re going to have men, women, children, fish, everyone and everything is going to be there supporting us. I can feel it. I can feel like they’re going to come out of the woodwork.”

On who Dominic Garrini will face: “I’m going to give you some insider information. We’ve actually secured the services of a local champion, 14-time Polynesian Pacific Champion, Mauna Loa will be in action taking on Dominic Garrini. Everybody out there who thought that we’re not going to get some of the best fighters from around the world, we got the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gold medalist Dominick Garrini, 14-time Polynesian Pacific champion Mauna Loa. That’s going to be a fight that everybody wants to see and that’s only one of many.”

Lawlor on this being different from UFC Fight Island: “Well, this is what I would call an affordable location for many people on the island of Hawaii. But it’s a little bit different than what you’ve seen from the UFC. It’s a little bit more, I guess you would say affordable locale. You know, we didn’t want to price out everybody and have them be restricted, based on international travel. So we’ve done our best to take some of the elements of Fight Island and bring those elements to you.”

Tom Lawlor on his role for the show: “Well, I’m going to be there overseeing things. Don’t expect to see Filthy Tom get his hands dirty. There’s a lot of things on my plate when it comes to promoting. Not too many people have been successful at not only being a good promoter, but even fewer have been successful at fighting on their own show and promoting. As a first time promoter, I don’t want to take that chance. So I’m going to be there, but I won’t be in action.”