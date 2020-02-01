Tom Lawlor On His Match With Killer Kross at MLW: FIGHTLAND: ‘I’m Going to Outclass Him’

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the the 411 Interview Podcast, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor previewed his match with Killer Kross at MLW: FIGHTLAND on Saturday. Lawlor is set to battle Kross at the event, which takes place tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and is Kross’ debut for the company.

Discussing the match, Lawlor promised that he’ll outclass his opponent and explained why it’s not going to be a “fight.” Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On his match with Kross at FIGHTLAND: “I’m not gonna be fighting. I’m gonna be displaying technique. I’m going to be showing people how to apply proper submission holds, how to throw, proper technical strikes. Killer Kross is the one that is in for a fight. Not me. I’m simply going to do what I do every single day, and that is practice my technique, perfect it against a live opponent, and you will see that in Philadelphia. Not a fight.”

On being the MLW veteran facing a new arrival in Kross: “I think everybody out there knows that when I step out there, when I go in the ring and I get through those ropes, it’s my turn every single time. This is no different. Killer Kross comes in, a very heralded opponent. People think that this is a great stylistic matchup, that he brings a mixed martial arts style that can match mine to the ring. But I’m here to tell you that that’s not true. It’s simply not the case. The fact is that I’m a more talented individual, I hit harder, I have better submissions. My cardio is better, I’m tougher. There’s not an aspect of professional wrestling, there’s not an aspect of mixed martial arts that he has an advantage over me in. So I don’t give a damn about Killer Kross and his big debut in MLW. He’s going to fail to accomplish any goal that he’s set forth.”

On his prediction for the match: “I’m going to outclass him. That’s what’s going to happen. You’re going to see the difference between somebody who lives and breathes fighting, and somebody who looks like they do.”

In the full interview, Archer discusses his match with Killer Kross at MLW: Fightland this weekend, the talent roster in MLW, Court Bauer giving him freedom in his creative work, King Mo’s arrival in MLW, the trend of MMA fighters transitioning to professional wrestling and more.

And if you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like Lance Archer, Jimmy Jacobs, Ken Shamrock, Scott D’Amore, and Jungle Grrrl and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Introduction

0:19: On his match with Killer Kross at MLW Fightland this weekend, being the veteran in MLW against Kross

2:36: On whether his MMA background makes him overpowered for any opponent in MLW

3:42: On making his own history in the 2300 Arena

5:12: On whether the match is a new start for him before heading back to the Heavyweight Title

6:14: On the level of talent on the roster in MLW, why he re-signed with the company

8:54: On Court Bauer’s success guiding MLW and allowing talent freedom to do what they want, how much of his promos are scripted

12:17: On not being retired from MMA yet, being offered fights and willingness to take a fight

13:29: On King Mo joining MLW and wanting to face him in the ring

14:25: On the trend of MMA fighters transitioning into professional wrestling

16:24: On growing up as a fan of pro wrestling, his wrestling-style entrances and weigh-ins in the UFC

21:11: On his win over CB Dolloway at UFC 100 and his thoughts on USADA’s handling of anti-doping efforts in the UFC

23:24: On his goals for 2020, keeping things “business as usual,” being open to do anything

25:39: On his prediction for his match with Killer Kross

26:16: On where to find him on social media

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play