Tom Lawlor vs. Matthew Justice Added To MLW Superfight TV Taping

A match between Tom Lawlor and Matthew Justice has been added to the beIN Sports TV taping portion of MLW Superfight. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on February 3.

MLW today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (promoted by Saint Laurent) vs. Matthew Justice at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW SuperFight on February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

In a philosophical battle between sports entertainment and hardcore deathmatch grit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor faces off against Matthew Justice as part of the beIN SPORTS taping.

Promising a showdown between Saint Laurent’s warped vision of sports entertainment and Justice’s smash mouth gritty violence, two of MLW’s best throw down in Philly.

Lawlor, currently undergoing a bold rebranding from cage fighter to sports entertainer, steps into the ring with a mission not only to secure victory but to entertain and bring smiles to the faces of World Titan Federation “Fed Heads™”. According to WTF’s marketing materials, Lawlor is ‘known as one of the most beloved World Titan Federation Superstars®, Lawlor combines brute charm and charisma with showmanship that hasn’t been seen since the days of Liberace.’

WTF promotional hyperbole aside, Lawlor promises to captivate fans as he looks to cripple Justice as the “WTF Multiverse” watches on.

On the opposing end is Matthew Justice, an MLW World Tag Team Champion alongside 1 Called Manders. Justice is renowned for thriving on blood and daredevil feats, leaving a trail of chaos wherever he goes.

Entering the fight, Justice promises to use every piece of Philly plunder he can find and use it to bludgeon Lawlor until he bleeds.

A high stakes bout, a win for Lawlor could make a compelling case for his huckster promoter Saint Laurent in the pursuit of a title shot against the Second Gear Crew.

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, February 3 in Philadelphia.