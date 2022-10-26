wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Had Surgery To Repair A Hip Injury
In a post on Instagram, Tommaso Ciampa revealed that he recently had surgery to repair a hip injury and is now on the road to recovery.
He wrote: “The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar.
Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my “nurses” at home for always giving me perspective.
It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that “looked like shredded cheese” according to my wife, who watched the surgery.
“But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” – Rocky Balboa
And yes, Willow insisted on dressing like a pirate for our trip to Birmingham. ”
