Tommy Billington Reflects On AEW Match With Konosuke Takeshita

Tommy Billington faced Konosuke Takeshita in his second-ever AEW match last month, and he recently shared his thoughts about the bout. The newly-signed AEW star spoke on AEW Unrestricted about the July 13th Collision match, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On facing Takeshita: “I’ve actually always wanted to wrestle Takeshita because I’m really big in Japanese style, and obviously being rooted with Dynamite. I think he was the best second opponent I could have asked for. Of course, hard-hitting, very tough, I’ve got to show a lot of heart in there, and I feel like I did that. I always have to keep my shoulder turned and keep my eye on Don [Callis], you know, because he’s always up to something.”

On when he found out about the match: “I must have found out about four days beforehand, something like that, if I was guessing. It’s pretty late notice. I was actually really excited about it because it’s like now I’ve got my foot in AEW, it’s no more nerves, no nothing, I was ready.”