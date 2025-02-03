wrestling / News

Tommy Billington Suffers Injury During Chris Jericho Cruise

February 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tommy Billington Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington suffered an injury during the Chris Jericho Cruise this past weekend. It is unknown what type of injury he received at this time. He was held off yesterday’s live events.

Billington signed with AEW back in August of last year.

