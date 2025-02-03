wrestling / News
Tommy Billington Suffers Injury During Chris Jericho Cruise
February 3, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington suffered an injury during the Chris Jericho Cruise this past weekend. It is unknown what type of injury he received at this time. He was held off yesterday’s live events.
Billington signed with AEW back in August of last year.
