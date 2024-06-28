Tommy Dreamer On Why AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Is a Hard Sell To Some Fans, Who The Elite’s ‘Wild Card’ May Be

Tommy Dreamer recognizes that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is a hard show to try and introduce to the larger wrestling fan base, as he recently noted. The show will feature AEW stars competing against talent from NJPW and CMLL, and Dreamer weighed in on the matter as well as who The Elite’s “Wild Card” in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament may be on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Forbidden Door: “I have a lot of interest basically on the main event with Swerve [Strickland] and Will Ospreay. That kind of had me sold. Everything else, especially with forbidden doors, it’s a hard pay-per-view to try to introduce to a larger fan base. We have our AEW fans. I love them because when somebody’s music hits from a new Japan or another company, they know who that person is. For me, actually I do follow New Japan, I know these people, but then some people, I’m like, ‘Wait, how and who?’ Then you have the announcers have to explain it … It’s hard to set up some of these matches because a lot of people don’t know who some of these guys are that are walking out.”

On Ricochet potentially being The Elite’s wild card: “I don’t know [his] contract status, but I know everyone was going crazy about Ricochet. If you’re going to tell me I could have Ricochet versus, not that I would vault him to the top, but a Ricochet-Will Ospreay match or a Ricochet-Swerve Strickland match, that’s a thing. I don’t know when his contract officially expires.”