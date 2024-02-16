UPDATE: Tommy Dreamer Denies Reports He Is Head of TNA Creative, More Details On TNA Management After Scott D’Amore’s Exit

UPDATE: Both Fightful Select and PWInsider, as well as Tommy Dreamer himself, have denied reports that he is now the head of TNA creative.

Fightful asked several sources over the past week, who noted that TNA is ‘unchanged’, and creative is made up of Dreamer, Robert ‘RD’ Evans and Hunter ‘Delirious’ Johnson. They will now be supported by Gail Kim and Jorge Barbosa. Ariel Shnerer, meanwhile, will oversee content and reports directly to new President Anthony Cicione on all talent/creative decisions.

Shnerer is the former GM of Fight Network and helped launch TNA+. He manages Anthem distribution, including TNA’s deal with DAZN and distribution of TNA’s streaming channel on Pluto TV, Roku, and more. Barbosa, meanwhile, is Anthem’s senior producer and creator of the TNA Diary series.

PWInsider, meanwhile, confirms the original story is “100% incorrect,” in regards to Dreamer. It adds that Shnerer has the last word on creative decisions. If there was a new head of creative, it would be him.

But if you don’t want to believe them, all you have to do is take Dreamer’s word for. He said on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful:

“I’m so glad people know things about my life that I don’t know. Everything is staying intact of how it was before with myself, Robert Evans, and Delirious. There are no changes. Purposely made sure that was a thing. Whoever reported about stuff in my life, thank you, but as someone who has been doing the same stuff the entire time I’ve been there, nothing has changed. Thanks for the promotion. I hope I get a raise. If I was head of creative, Moose is losing the title to me at the next show. Book myself on top, brother. It’s the same deal as before. Nothing has changed within the creative process.”

Original: As previously reported, TNA Wrestling terminated the contract of Scott D’Amore and replaced him with new president Anthony Cicione. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tommy Dreamer is now the head of creative for TNA Wrestling following D’Amore’s exit.

As noted, there was a Zoom call with talent to announce the news. The WON notes that many were “very upset” and Frankie Kazarian had to be the voice of reason. It was noted that Kazarian was likely just as upset as everyone else, but others got vocal and he tried to keep everyone calm. Moose and Jordynne Grace in particular were said to be very outspoken about the news. CEO Leonard Asper and Ed Nordholm (who no longer works with TNA but is still with Anthem) said D’Amore stepped down, which the “vast majority” of talent knew wasn’t true. It was said to be a “bad scene.”