Tommy Dreamer Off Busted Open Radio For Now Over Dark Side of the Ring Comments

Tommy Dreamer’s comments regarding Ric Flair’s alleged sexual misconduct during the “Plane Ride From Hell” on Dark Side of the Ring has led to his being pulled from Busted Open Radio for the time being. As previously reported, Dreamer was indefinitely suspended from Impact Wrestling after he defended Ric Flair’s alleged sexual misconduct toward a flight attendant on the infamous flight.

In the episode, Heidi Doyle alleged that Flair cornered her in the galley while naked on the flight (except his robe) and forced her to touch his genitals. Rob Van Dam backed her up, saying he witnessed it. Dreamer said in the episode that Flair’s “not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody” and said “I feel this is trying to portray someone as a sexual predator, and it’s not. It’s a joke. It’s a gag. Today, it’s 1000% inappropriate. My hairstyle is inappropriate right now. I’m somehow offending someone right now with my double ponytail.”

Dreamer issued a statement over the weekend saying, “It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive and could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart I am so sorry.”

Dave LeGreca addressed the situation on Busted Open today, saying about Dreamer’s comments on the episode (per Wrestling Inc), “I felt that I needed to start off today’s show to talk about a few different things. I’m still, quite frankly, shocked by what Tommy said. I think that was definitely out of character of the Tommy that I know, who has been hosting this show for a few years now. And I can’t and will not defend the comments because they’re indefensible. Quite frankly the things Tommy said, Tommy f**ked up. Tommy f**ked up on Thursday. And what he says is insensitive and it won’t be tolerated.

“A lot of people say ‘well in 2021 you can’t say this.’ It doesn’t matter if it’s 2021, 1998, 1985, it doesn’t matter. As a father, as a husband, knowing my daughter now has just turned eighteen and she’s about to go out into the world, is going to start college soon and is now working. These are things that I worry about for my own family. And people have had to worry about this for year, and there’s just no f**king place for it. There really isn’t. There’s no place for this type of thought process, these types of comments, these types of actions. And I’m not throwing this all on Tommy. Tommy made some insensitive remarks on Thursday. And as I said, they’re not going to be tolerated.”

LeGreca continued on to say that Dreamer is off the show for now, noting, “A lot of people have been looking to us now and what we’re going to be doing about Tommy and Tommy’s future. As far as Tommy’s future on Busted Open, for the time being, he’s off the show. How long, I don’t know. I don’t know how long Tommy’s going to be off the show. I think he needs to take some time, I think he needs some time to reflect and understand how his comments hurt, how his attitude hurt. And I don’t know if you can put a timetable for that. So if you’re looking for that, I don’t have an answer. But for the time being, Tommy’s going to be off of Busted Open.”