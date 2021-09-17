UPDATED: Tommy Dreamer Suspended Indefinitely From Impact Wrestling, Dreamer and Ric Flair Trend on Twitter After Dark Side of the Ring Episode

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling’s Ed Nordholm sent an email to the roster and staff announcing that Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely. He said that Dreamer’s comments on Dark Side of the Ring were “out of line with our core values.” He added that Dreamer was “asked to leave effective immediately” from today’s TV tapings. Finally, it noted that if anyone had questions, to ask him, Gail Kim or Scott D’Amore.

Dreamer has yet to comment on the news.

Original: Last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring spoke about the ‘Plane Ride from Hell’, a flight from the UK to the USA in May 2002 which featured a lot of crazy events. After the episode aired, Ric Flair and Tommy Dreamer were trending on Twitter. In the episode, it was revealed that Flair allegedly forced a flight attendant to touch his genitals. Heidi Doyle, the flight attendant, said she didn’t believe that Flair intended to rape her, but in any event, the event was still sexual assault. Rob Van Dam backed up Doyle’s claims.

Dreamer, at various points in the broadcast, defended Flair’s actions, which brought him a lot of negative attention from those who watched, via social media.

He said: “He could move his hips, twirl it and so his well-endowed penis spins around like a helicopter. So, hey, he’s the Nature Boy for a reason, he’s got a hammer on him. Ric Flair’s not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody. He’s just flaunting, styling and profiling, doing the Ric Flair stuff where everybody’s going to laugh about it. But obviously, someone took offense to it. If that’s how she felt, maybe she should have not taken a payout and went to the fullest extend of the law to then truly put this heinous person in jail. My opinion. I feel this is trying to portray someone as a sexual predator, and it’s not. It’s a joke. It’s a gag. Today, it’s 1000% inappropriate. My hairstyle in inappropriate right now. I’m somehow offending someone right now with my double ponytail. How dare I have two ponytail? My answer is I’m 50 years old and I’m happy I have hair. If you’re asking me, I’ve hung out with Ric Flair. I’ve never seen him try to force his will onto anyone.”

Fightful reports that Dreamer is not present at today’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville. Staff were informed of the news during a production meeting. It is unknown what his role will be in the company going forward, but he had been working on the executive/creative side.