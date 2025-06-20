Tommy Dreamer hated to see Liv Morgan go down to injury on this week’s WWE Raw. As previously noted, Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during her match with Kairi San and will require surgery. There’s no word as of yet on how long she will be out. Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Busted Open After Dark, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Morgan’s injury: “The woman got hurt. It sucks. From someone who has separated a dislocated shoulder, the moment it happens, it takes the breath out of you. You could tell right away, she rolled out, she knew something was wrong with your body. For me, I dislocated my left shoulder, and like I said, the pain went away. Watching it, a few things here. And there’s no blame. I can’t say it’s a freak accident because every bump we take, every move that happens, every move that’s executed both offensively, defensively can end a career, can cause an injury.”

On Morgan’s recovery: “She’s going to be out. I was out about two to three months. The other part is you have to strengthen that shoulder because it could happen again. And you don’t want that to continue to happen. It’s a lot of rehab. It’s a lot of tedious work.”