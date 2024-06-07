Tommy Dreamer Praises MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo, Compares Him to Roddy Piper

Tommy Dreamer loves MJF’s run so far since he returned at Double or Nothing, praising his babyface work as reminiscent of Roddy Piper’s. MJF cut a promo on this week’s Dynamite, his return to the show after appearing at Double or Nothing, and Dreamer weighed in on the segment on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On MJF’s current babyface run: “He insults the crowd, he puts himself over, he is so egotistical, and man, the AEW audience love him; I do too! He reminds me of when Roddy Piper was really, really peaking. MJF sometimes has me in those same old school feels.”

On MJF putting over RUSH in their promo: “Just burying a guy means nothing, but he really did go out of his way to make fans remember about Rush and giving some history about Rush… The beauty of MJF [is] they got rid of the ‘What’ chants because they kept on listening to what MJF said.”