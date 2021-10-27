Tommy Dreamer Returns to Co-Hosting Duties on Busted Open Radio

– Tommy Dreamer was back on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio as cohost alongside Dave LaGreca. Dreamer returned to the show after being pulled last month due to comments made in “The Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

As noted, Dreamer was also indefinitely suspended from Impact Wrestling for his comments, where he defended Ric Flair’s alleged sexual misconduct toward a flight attendant that took place on the infamous flight in 2002. Busted Open did not heavily promote Dreamer’s return to the podcast, but it was noted in the release of today’s podcast audio via Twitter and the Simplecast website.

Today’s show also featured a guest appearance by former WCW wrestler Crowbar, where they share memories of the late Daffney Unger, aka Shannon Claire Spruill. Below is a description for today’s show:

Dave Lagreca & Tommy Dreamer give their reactions to NXT’s Halloween Havoc & its main-event title match between Tommasa Ciampa and Bron Breakker. Plus Crowbar stops by & he, Tommy & Dave all share their fond memories of the late Shannon Claire Spruill, AKA Daffney Unger.

Bully Ray and AEW talent Mark Henry also serve as co-hosts for Busted Open.