– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer discussed the Blackpool Combat Club getting cheered despite seemingly acting like heels and beating down FTR during AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on how the Blackpool Combat Club reminds him of John Cena: “Listen, I always look at wrestling as good vs. evil. At times, and I’ve broken this down many times, there was one anomaly to the rule, and that was John Cena. But then the moment John Cena started…during the US Title, he really turned the corner, and…now it came to the part of ‘Hey, we’re not going to have John Cena anymore?’ We appreciated him.”

On how Batista was good at being heel or babyface: “I think the wrestling business owes Batista a lot of love, because they kind of turned on Batista when that’s not really his doing. And he went with the flow, being a good company person. [The] same will be said…if, again, I don’t have the pencil. BCC could be top babyfaces, [or] top heels…I just look overall picture. If I look overall picture, I say ‘Okay, my future looks pretty damn bright because I have all these people coming in.'”

On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will be in tag team action, facing FTR. Tonight’s show is being held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. it will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.