wrestling / News

Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite TS BS 7-16-25 Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm will battle Billie Starkz on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Storm will battle Starkz, Athena’s Minion, on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs live on TBS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Billie Starkz, Toni Storm, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading