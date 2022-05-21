Toni Storm On Being Part Of The Owen Hart Cup, Thinking She Was Done With Wrestling After Leaving WWE

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Toni Storm discussed being part of the Owen Hart Cup, thinking she was done with wrestling after leaving WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Toni Storm on her chemistry with Ruby Soho and other women on the AEW roster: “I definitely feel that chemistry. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s just because we are very similar people going through very similar experiences and very similar careers. I feel like we have a lot in common. I kind of knew going into it we would just have this excellent chemistry, and we did. I really felt it. I’m feeling that chemistry a lot already, not just with Ruby, but being in there with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Those women are making a lot of noise right now, and it’s exciting to be in the ring with them.”

On being part of the Owen Hart Cup: “Yeah it’s incredible being part of. To be [in] first round, me and Jamie Hayter, I was definitely feeling the pressure. Like setting the standard of, ‘We really gotta have a good match here because it sets the tone for the tournament going forward.’ But I had a great time winning. I feel like every match that I’m having here so far is just kind of reigniting that passion more and more. More than I thought possible.”

On thinking she was done with wrestling after leaving WWE: “There were moments, at first, definitely. I was like. ‘Oh, well this is shockingly terrible. I am gonna leave forever. This is me done.’ Then it didn’t last long because I quit, left, sat on it for a while. You get that wrestling itch. I’m one of those, I’m a lifer. I’ll probably be around until I’m old as hell and probably have kids that wrestle. I’m here for life. What else am I gonna do? I don’t like anything else. I never showed an interest in anything else whatsoever, so yeah.”

