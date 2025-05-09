wrestling / News
AEW News: Toni Storm Recalls Her ‘First Time’ On AEW Collision, Grizzled Young Veterans Return To TV
– Toni Storm got wild as usual in a promo on this week’s AEW Collision. Thursday’s episode saw Storm come out and cut a promo in which she talked about her first AEW Women’s World Championship defense in particularly risque terms, as you can see below:
AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm is insatiable … for a challenge!
– The Grizzled Young Veterans made their return to AEW TV for the first time since October of last year. Zack Gibson & James Drake appeared in a segment where they confronted Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong of Paragon, as you can see below:
GRIT YOUR TEETH!
The Grizzled Young Veterans confront The Paragon!
