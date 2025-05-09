wrestling / News

AEW News: Toni Storm Recalls Her ‘First Time’ On AEW Collision, Grizzled Young Veterans Return To TV

May 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Collision 5-8-25 Image Credit: AEW

– Toni Storm got wild as usual in a promo on this week’s AEW Collision. Thursday’s episode saw Storm come out and cut a promo in which she talked about her first AEW Women’s World Championship defense in particularly risque terms, as you can see below:

– The Grizzled Young Veterans made their return to AEW TV for the first time since October of last year. Zack Gibson & James Drake appeared in a segment where they confronted Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong of Paragon, as you can see below:

