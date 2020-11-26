wrestling / News
Toni Storm Turns Heel, Joins Team Candice For NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)
Toni Storm has made a turn to the dark side, joining Candice LeRae’s team for NXT Takeover: WarGames. On tonight’s episode, Storm turned heel by attacking Ember Moon after Moon escaped to the ramp to avoid an attack by LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Indi Hartwell. Storm made as if she was going to help Moon take out the heels but then grabbed Moon and beat her down, rolling her into the ring for the others to take their turn.
Storm was later confirmed to be joining Candice’s team for NXT Takeover WarGames, where they will face Shotzi Blackheart and three stars to be named. We’ll have a full, updated card after tonight’s show.
So cute she's evil. 😈 🧚♂️ #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/fbj4D6PBlg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2020
EMBER on the WARPATH. 🔥 #WWENXT @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/YGZwwKlR3S
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2020
"Hi, Candice!" – @FightOwensFight 👋
This commentary is already brilliant. #WWENXT @WWEEmberMoon @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/FUypfjUx2t
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2020
GARGANO ESCAPE!!!!
Like husband, like wife. ❤️ #PowerCouple #WWENXT @WWEEmberMoon @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/4FDTwLuE11
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2020
"Yes, you can see she's very concerned. You can tell by the way she holds her hands to her face." – @FightOwensFight about @DakotaKai_WWE
KO sees things the average person doesn't. #WWENXT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/01ZV4uBs9m
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 26, 2020
TONI, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!?
😱 😱 😱 😱#WWENXT @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/y8TrICcUsE
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2020
WHY TONI WHY?!?!?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2NbZaUcse5
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2020
Fed to the wolves.#WWENXT @WWEEmberMoon @CandiceLeRae @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/q4ULJvOYew
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2020
😖😖😖
Toni Storm is entertained by the destruction of @WWEEmberMoon on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/5aJ955UsGI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 26, 2020
She 𝒅𝒊𝒅 say we would see a different Toni Storm.
Allow @CandiceLeRae to introduce you to HER WarGames team:
🔥@CandiceLeRae
🔥@DakotaKai_WWE
🔥@RaquelWWE
🔥 Toni Storm@ShotziWWE should be VERY nervous right now. #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/pQL9JvCvwz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2020
