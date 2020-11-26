Toni Storm Turns Heel, Joins Team Candice For NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)

Toni Storm has made a turn to the dark side, joining Candice LeRae’s team for NXT Takeover: WarGames. On tonight’s episode, Storm turned heel by attacking Ember Moon after Moon escaped to the ramp to avoid an attack by LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Indi Hartwell. Storm made as if she was going to help Moon take out the heels but then grabbed Moon and beat her down, rolling her into the ring for the others to take their turn.

Storm was later confirmed to be joining Candice’s team for NXT Takeover WarGames, where they will face Shotzi Blackheart and three stars to be named. We’ll have a full, updated card after tonight’s show.

"Yes, you can see she's very concerned. You can tell by the way she holds her hands to her face." – @FightOwensFight about @DakotaKai_WWE KO sees things the average person doesn't. #WWENXT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/01ZV4uBs9m — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 26, 2020