Toni Storm vs. AZM Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AZM will get an chance at earning an AEW Women’s World Championship match on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s AEW Dynamite that AZM will compete against Toni Storm in an Title Eliminator match on Saturday’s show. The match will be the AEW debut for AZM, who is a three-time Artist of STARDOM Champion.

Also announced for the show was a tag match pitting Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli against Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family.

Collision airs on Saturday night on TNT.