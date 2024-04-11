wrestling / News
Toni Storm vs. AZM Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
AZM will get an chance at earning an AEW Women’s World Championship match on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s AEW Dynamite that AZM will compete against Toni Storm in an Title Eliminator match on Saturday’s show. The match will be the AEW debut for AZM, who is a three-time Artist of STARDOM Champion.
Also announced for the show was a tag match pitting Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli against Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family.
Collision airs on Saturday night on TNT.
This Saturday, 4/13
Highland Heights, KY
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT
AEW Women's World Title Eliminator
"Timeless" Toni Storm vs@azumikan1411
Before her title match at #AEWDynasty,
Timeless Toni collides vs rising young @wwr_stardom star AZM on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/LLBOlmKTlT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024
This Saturday, 4/13
Highland Heights, KY
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT@bryandanielson/@ClaudioCSRO vs@kylefletcherpro/@TrueWillieHobbs
Before Danielson's #AEWDynasty Dream Match vs @WillOspreay, Don Callis's Family aims to neutralize the BCC this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/5rfW82l2fq
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Why He Wasn’t Disappointed to Work Battle Royals at WrestleMania
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Has ‘No Upside’ In Airing All In Footage On Dynamite
- Ronda Rousey Says Ari Emanuel Needs to Clean Out All of Vince McMahon’s WWE Cronies
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)