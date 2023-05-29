wrestling / News
Toni Storm Wins Women’s Title With Outcasts’ Help At AEW Double Or Nothing
Jamie Hayter found herself at the mercy of the Outcasts at AEW Double or Nothing, leading to Toni Storm recapturing the Women’s World Championship. Storm defeated Hayter during Sunday’s PPV after The Outcasts attacked the already-hurt Hayter backstage. Hayter toughed it out and Hikaru Shida tried to come out to help, but the numbers advantage led to Storm hitting the Storm Zero for the pinfall.
The win marks Storm’s second run with the World Title; she was the interim champion while Thunder Rosa was out due to injury. Hayter defeated Storm to win the interim title at AEW Full Gear in November, which was announced as the undisputed championship the next week on Dynamite.
You can see highlights from the match below.
Representing #TheOutcasts', #ToniStorm wants that #AEW Women's World Championship back around her waist.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr is outnumbered on her way to the ring, with #TheOutcasts' @realrubysoho and @Saraya giving her no chance for a fair fight!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
How much more can #AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr endure?!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
There's no QUIT in the Champ @jmehytr!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
