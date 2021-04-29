Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Looks Back at The Herb Abrams Story

– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will feature an in-depth look and retrospective for the “Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story” episode. You can check out a new preview for tonight’s show below. The new episode premieres tonight at 9:30 pm EST on VICE TV.

Tonight – the season finale of DARK SIDE OF THE RING: CONFIDENTIAL revisiting season two's "Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story."@jasoneisener & @evanhusney had to achieve some wild reenactments for this one – here's a peek into the process. Tonight, 9:30p on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/ZAbK0lclj2 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 29, 2021