Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Looks Back at The Herb Abrams Story

April 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring Herb Abrams

– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will feature an in-depth look and retrospective for the “Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story” episode. You can check out a new preview for tonight’s show below. The new episode premieres tonight at 9:30 pm EST on VICE TV.

