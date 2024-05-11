– NJPW heads to Ontario, California tonight for a jam-packed pay-per-view event, NJPW Resurgence. Tonight’s show will feature multiple AEW talents in action, with Jon Moxley defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against longtime protege Shota Umino in the main event.

Also scheduled, Eddie Kingston defends his NJPW Strong Openweight Title against Gabe Kidd in a No Rope Last Mand Standing Match. Jeff Cobb also defends the NJPW World TV Title against Lance Archer.

NJPW Resurgence is being held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The main card starts later tonight at 10:00 pm EST. It will be available for $19.99 via pay-per-view on NJPW World. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Shota Umino

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship No Rope Last Man Standing Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Yuya Uemura

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Lance Archer

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Alex Windsor

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA & David Finlay

* Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* The DKC, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jack Perry, Ren Narita & EVIL

* Mustafa Ali vs. Lio Rush

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Adrian Quest