Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Thom Latimer vs. EC3 World Title Steel Cage Match

March 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerr - 3-04-25 - World Heavyweight Cage match Image Credit: NWA

– The National Wrestling Alliance presents a new episode of NWA Powerr later tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official X account. Thom Latimer defends the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against former champion EC3. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. EC3
* Grudge Cage Match: Tiffany Nieves vs. Natalia Markova

