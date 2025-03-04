wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Thom Latimer vs. EC3 World Title Steel Cage Match
March 4, 2025 | Posted by
– The National Wrestling Alliance presents a new episode of NWA Powerr later tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official X account. Thom Latimer defends the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against former champion EC3. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. EC3
* Grudge Cage Match: Tiffany Nieves vs. Natalia Markova
