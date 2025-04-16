Tonight’s Wrestling Streaming Events Include WWE ID Tournament, DGUSA The Rebirth

Tonight is the first night of independent wrestling matches happening during Wrestlemania week, with GCW and DGUSA both hosting shows. Both will stream on TrillerTV. GCW’s will include the WWE ID tournament at 7 PM ET. That lineup includes:

* Izzy Moreno vs. Zara Zakher

* Jackson Drake & Swipe Right vs. Cappuccino Jones, Jack Cartwright & Sean Legacy

* WWE ID Women’s Title Tournament First Round: Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament First Round: Freedom Ramsey vs. Jordan Oasis

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament First Round: Aaron Rourke vs. It’s GAL

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament First Round: Atticus Cogar vs. Ice Williams vs. Aaron Roberts

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament First Round: Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway

Meanwhile, DGUSA will host The Rebirth at 11 PM ET, with the following lineup:

* Ho Ho Lun vs. Rhys Maddox

* Sovereign (Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vs. El Cucuy, La Estrella & Ultimo Dragon

* Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Ben-K & Hyo vs. Alec Price & Jimmy Lloyd

* Kzy vs. Marcus Mathers

* Neo Genesis (AZM & Starlight Kid) vs. HATE (Konami & Natsuko Tora)

* Z-Brats (ISHIN, Kota Minoura & Shun Skywalker) vs. PARADOX (Dragon Kid, Susumu Yokosuka & YAMATO)